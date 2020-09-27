The Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services is warning Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients and the general public, after receiving a report from the US Department of Agriculture of possible SNAP Fraud attempts.

The department is advising the public to be aware of the scam which uses texting to obtain personal information. The text might say the recipient was chosen for food stamps or SNAP. The department advises that if suspicious communication is received or if you are unsure if a request is real or not, to contact the local SNAP office.

Other recommendations include the following:

Never share personal information with individuals or organizations that you do not know. Personal information includes your social security number, bank information, or SNAP electronic benefits transfer card or PIN number.

If you think the text is a scam, do not reply at all. Just delete.

Although there has been only one fraud attempt in Hawaiʻi reported to DHS specific to this warning, the department wants the public to be aware and prevent anyone from falling victim to the scam. If SNAP participants are unsure if a request for information is legitimate, they are advised to contact their SNAP office at the Processing Center near you.

If you believe you are the victim of identity theft, contact your local police department regarding procedures for filing a report. You may also file a consumer complaint online with the Federal Trade Commission, the federal agency responsible for protecting consumers from identity theft scams.