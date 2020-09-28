Due to caution because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the American Cancer Society has rescheduled its 8th annual Hope Gala Honolulu to take place as a virtual online auction running Oct. 30 through Nov. 6.

This year’s theme is Midnight in Monte Carlo,with the ambiance of an evening in the Principality of Monaco in the South of France. The online event will feature: a video tribute to Barry Taniguchi, Beacon of Hope honoree in memoriam; a virtual tour of Hope Lodge Honolulu and the critical role it plays in helping cancer patients access life-giving care; video testimonials of Hope Lodge patients; and the opportunity to bid on unique items during the Live and Premier Auctions.

The Beacon of Hope Award will be presented in memoriam to Barry Taniguchi, chairman of the board and CEO of KTA Super Stores, as a special recognition of his leadership in the community and support for American Cancer Society and Hope Lodge Hawaiʻi.

The Beacon of Hope Award was established in 2015 to recognize an entity or individual in the community who provides significant contributions to end the fight against cancer in Hawaiʻi. These advocates demonstrate outstanding commitment to the mission of American Cancer Society in the areas of patient care, advocacy, access to care and/or health disparities.

All proceeds from the gala will benefit the Clarence T.C. Ching Hope Lodge Honolulu operations, which has provided more than 900 patients with free lodging in Honolulu while receiving life-saving treatment since its opening in November 2016.

The gala’s Monaco Grand Prix Presenting Sponsor is Hawaiian Electric, with Le Grand Casino sponsorships from The Queen’s Health Systems and City Mill Company, Ltd.

The online auction will be open for bids starting Oct. 30 at 8 am and will close Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. at 2020 Hope Gala Honolulu.

For more information about the event, visit www.hopegalahonolulu.org. For sponsorships, or to make a donation, please contact Cheryl LeBeau at (808) 432-9153 or by email at [email protected] or Elisabeth Case at (808) 432-9137 or by email at [email protected]