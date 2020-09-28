The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation advises the public that intermittent delays for traffic signal improvements are possible at intersections in West Maui between 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, and 6 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The improvements will be installation of Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) and battery backup systems at the following intersections:

Honoapiʻilani Highway at Kapoli Street Honoapiʻilani Highway at Kai Hele Kū Street Honoapiʻilani Highway at Hōkiokio Place Honoapiʻilani Highway at Shaw Street Honoapiʻilani Highway at Dickenson Street Honoapiʻilani Highway at Lahainaluna Road Honoapiʻilani Highway at Papalua Street Honoapiʻilani Highway at Hinau Street Honoapiʻilani Highway at Keawe Street and Cannery Mall Entrace Honoapiʻilani Highway at Kapunakea Street Honoapiʻilani Highway at Fleming Road and Front Street Honoapiʻilani Highway at Le Aliʻi Parkway Honoapiʻilani Highway at Kāʻanapali Parkway and Halelo Street Honoapiʻilani Highway at Puʻukoliʻi Street and Kai Ala Drive Honoapiʻilani Highway at Halawai Drive and Kai Malina Parkway Honoapiʻilani Highway at Lower Honoapiʻilani Road Honoapiʻilani Highway at Akahele Street Honoapiʻilani Highway at Hoʻohui Street Honoapiʻilani Highway at Nāpilihau Street Lahaina Bypass at Kai Hele Kū Street Lahaina Bypass at Hōkiokio Place

During the installation, HDOT crews will deactivate the traffic signals and intermittently stop traffic through the intersection for five minutes at a time. The traffic signal will go into flashing mode prior to the traffic stoppage. Motorists are asked to follow instructions from the work crews in the area and to drive with caution. After installation the traffic signals will be returned to normal operations and the crew will move to the next location.

This work is a continuation of the upgrade of state-owned traffic signals announced in May. These improvements will enhance safety of traffic operations by ensuring the signals can run during power outages and will increase the life of high-priced signal light components while reducing operational costs.