North

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

South

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE 10-15mph in the afternoon.