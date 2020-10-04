Missing Person: Kahului Man Last Seen at Home on Oct. 3

October 4, 2020, 1:48 PM HST · Updated October 4, 1:48 PM
1 Comment
Sione Halapio

The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Sione Halapio.  On Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at about 11:30 p.m. Halapio was reported missing by a family member.

Halapio is described as a Tongan male who is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 290 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Halapio was last seen at his residence in Kahului on Oct. 3, 2020 at about 8:45 a.m.

Halapio is not known to operate a vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Maui Police Department non-emergency number (808) 244-6400.  If it is an emergency dial 911.

