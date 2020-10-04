This week, the Maui Chamber of Commerce announced the product vendors who will be participating in their 7th annual virtual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival, to be held virtually on Nov. 7 and 8, 2020.

Considered Maui County’s largest products show, the event is dedicated to growing the islands’ small businesses. This year, more than 75 product vendors will offer hundreds of Made in Maui County products, including food, arts, crafts, jewelry, fashions, home goods, gifts, collectibles and more through virtual booths.

Each vendor will have their own branded vendor booth featuring their products for purchase, along with a video chat function so customers can interact with vendors face-to-face right in their virtual booth. “It is the perfect way to support local companies and shop for the holidays, all from the comfort of your own home,” organizers said.

In addition to virtual booths, the event will also feature a two-day live streaming event with QVC-style vendor presentations and local celebrity hosts, sponsor messages, cooking demonstrations, vendor commercials and live entertainment.

Participating 2020 vendors include:

Aloha ‘Aina Adaptogenics

‘Alohi Images Maui

‘Alohi Maui

A.M.I.T.Y by Amity Mason Designs

Aloha Raw

Aloha Tropicandles

Arabella Ark Ceramics

Artful Scents

Bamboo Forest Soap Company

BDC Designs

Bella Vita Apothecary

Colors of Joy

COOKIES Maui

Covering It All Maui

Da Beehive

EngravingPro

Grandpa Joe’s Candy Company

Hale Aloha Designs

Haleakala Supah Shots

Hanu Hawaii Swimwear

Hawaii’s Heritage Jewelers

Hawaiian Novel Tees

HI Spice LLC

humBOWbarks Pet Wear

Jonerz Art

Kahele Maui

Kapa Curious

Kapua U’i Jewelry

KenSu Precious Jewelry

Kula Crafts

Kulua LLC

Kupu A’e Molokai

Ladini Hawaii

Liquid Sunshine Jewelry

Love the Beach Maui

Luchia McKinnon Jewelry

Maiden Hawaii Naturals

Make Hungry Maui

Malia and Company Apparel

Matsumoto Studio

Maui Bees Inc

Maui Coffee Association

Maui Cookie Lady

Maui Fruit Jewels

Maui Gold Pineapple Company

Maui Island Love

Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate, Inc.

Maui Memories Photography

Maui Moonbeams

Maui Oma Coffee Roasting

Maui Rainbow Tea

Maui Sugar Babe

Maui SweetnSpicy

MauiGrown Coffee Company Store

Mike Carroll Gallery

Moana Aloha Jewelry

Moku Pua Natural Body Care

Na Koa Brand

Nagasako Designs

Nicci Hawaii Designs

Nahele Designs

Ocean Jazz Maui

Ocean Obsession Maui Inc.

‘Opihi Maui

Orchid Speed

PONOinfusions & Maui Tea Farm

Salt+Water

Seyana Jewelry

Skelefin Studios

Sparrow Seas

Surfing Goat Dairy

Te Hotu Mana Creations

The Original Maui Coffee Roasters, LLC

Treehouse Designs

Wings Hawaii Design Studio, Inc

Wootah Creations

Yasha Jewels

Since the festival was first held in 2014, this annual event has attracted over 59,700 residents and visitors in attendance, with over 340 participating vendors reporting over $3 million in total festival product sales, 204,469 products sold, over 1,443 new wholesale accounts secured, and over 7,000 new leads gained during the two-day event.

The 7th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival’s title sponsor is Hawaiian Airlines. It is presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce and supported by the County of Maui and the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, along with other sponsors, that currently include: Hawaiian Airlines; Pasha Hawaii; H.Hawaii Media, KAOI Radio Group, Pacific Media Group, Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union, Maui Ocean Treasures at Maui Ocean Center, and Queen Ka’ahumanu Center.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please contact [email protected] or call (808) 244-0081 if you are interested.