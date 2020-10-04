Product Vendors Announced for 7th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival Virtual EventOctober 4, 2020, 2:29 PM HST · Updated October 4, 2:29 PM 0 Comments
This week, the Maui Chamber of Commerce announced the product vendors who will be participating in their 7th annual virtual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival, to be held virtually on Nov. 7 and 8, 2020.
Considered Maui County’s largest products show, the event is dedicated to growing the islands’ small businesses. This year, more than 75 product vendors will offer hundreds of Made in Maui County products, including food, arts, crafts, jewelry, fashions, home goods, gifts, collectibles and more through virtual booths.
Each vendor will have their own branded vendor booth featuring their products for purchase, along with a video chat function so customers can interact with vendors face-to-face right in their virtual booth. “It is the perfect way to support local companies and shop for the holidays, all from the comfort of your own home,” organizers said.
In addition to virtual booths, the event will also feature a two-day live streaming event with QVC-style vendor presentations and local celebrity hosts, sponsor messages, cooking demonstrations, vendor commercials and live entertainment.
Participating 2020 vendors include:
Aloha ‘Aina Adaptogenics
‘Alohi Images Maui
‘Alohi Maui
A.M.I.T.Y by Amity Mason Designs
Aloha Raw
Aloha Tropicandles
Arabella Ark Ceramics
Artful Scents
Bamboo Forest Soap Company
BDC Designs
Bella Vita Apothecary
Colors of Joy
COOKIES Maui
Covering It All Maui
Da Beehive
EngravingPro
Grandpa Joe’s Candy Company
Hale Aloha Designs
Haleakala Supah Shots
Hanu Hawaii Swimwear
Hawaii’s Heritage Jewelers
Hawaiian Novel Tees
HI Spice LLC
humBOWbarks Pet Wear
Jonerz Art
Kahele Maui
Kapa Curious
Kapua U’i Jewelry
KenSu Precious Jewelry
Kula Crafts
Kulua LLC
Kupu A’e Molokai
Ladini Hawaii
Liquid Sunshine Jewelry
Love the Beach Maui
Luchia McKinnon Jewelry
Maiden Hawaii Naturals
Make Hungry Maui
Malia and Company Apparel
Matsumoto Studio
Maui Bees Inc
Maui Coffee Association
Maui Cookie Lady
Maui Fruit Jewels
Maui Gold Pineapple Company
Maui Island Love
Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate, Inc.
Maui Memories Photography
Maui Moonbeams
Maui Oma Coffee Roasting
Maui Rainbow Tea
Maui Sugar Babe
Maui SweetnSpicy
MauiGrown Coffee Company Store
Mike Carroll Gallery
Moana Aloha Jewelry
Moku Pua Natural Body Care
Na Koa Brand
Nagasako Designs
Nicci Hawaii Designs
Nahele Designs
Ocean Jazz Maui
Ocean Obsession Maui Inc.
‘Opihi Maui
Orchid Speed
PONOinfusions & Maui Tea Farm
Salt+Water
Seyana Jewelry
Skelefin Studios
Sparrow Seas
Surfing Goat Dairy
Te Hotu Mana Creations
The Original Maui Coffee Roasters, LLC
Treehouse Designs
Wings Hawaii Design Studio, Inc
Wootah Creations
Yasha Jewels
Since the festival was first held in 2014, this annual event has attracted over 59,700 residents and visitors in attendance, with over 340 participating vendors reporting over $3 million in total festival product sales, 204,469 products sold, over 1,443 new wholesale accounts secured, and over 7,000 new leads gained during the two-day event.
The 7th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival’s title sponsor is Hawaiian Airlines. It is presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce and supported by the County of Maui and the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, along with other sponsors, that currently include: Hawaiian Airlines; Pasha Hawaii; H.Hawaii Media, KAOI Radio Group, Pacific Media Group, Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union, Maui Ocean Treasures at Maui Ocean Center, and Queen Ka’ahumanu Center.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please contact [email protected] or call (808) 244-0081 if you are interested.