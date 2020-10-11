Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Oct. 10, 2020

October 11, 2020, 7:00 AM HST · Updated October 10, 3:01 PM
Maui obituary notices for the week ending Oct. 10, 2020. May they Rest in Peace.

Sumio Nakada

March 4, 1933 – Oct. 3, 2020

Sumio Nakada, 87, of Wailuku and formerly Kamuela, Hawaiʻi, passed away peacefully on Oct. 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born on March 4, 1933 in Honokaa, Hawaii.

Sumio is survived by his children, Bruce (Tiffany) Nakada; Jayne (Kevin) Kimizuka, Nadine Nakada (Shayne Otani), Lisa (David) Toyomura; sisters, Yoshiko Ishiki, Yoneko (Frank) McNeil; grandchildren, Jase and Kaitlin Kimizuka, Laney and Lennon Nakada, Jolie and Kami Toyomura; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Hospice Maui for their compassionate care.

Private family services will be held.

Gary Matthew Boteilho

Sept. 8, 1961 – Sept.30, 2020

Gary Matthew Boteilho, 59, of Pukalani peacefully passed away at the Hospice Maui Hale on Sept. 30, 2020. Gary was born at Tripler Army Hospital in Honolulu to Nelson A. Boteilho Sr. and Ann Cleo Yamashita Boteilho.

He is survived by his loving wife Donna K. Boteilho; son, Benjamin K. Boteilho; step-son, Kainoa A. Fernandez and two grand-children, Kayston Murao-Boteilho (8) and Axel K. Boteilho (3 mos.) Gary was the 4th of 5 brothers; Nelson A. Boteilho Jr. (deceased/Grace), Daniel D. Boteilho (Donna), Carl T. Boteilho (Georgiana) and Patrick C. Boteilho (Charlotte.) He is also survived by 12 nephews and nieces.

As an Army dependent, Gary resided with his family in Honolulu, Virginia, New York and Alaska, where he loved fishing and crabbing. He was an avid fisherman who was employed by the Department of Land and Natural Resource’s Division of Aquatic Resources.

Private mass will be held at St. Joseph Church. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, mass and scattering of his ashes in the ocean will be scheduled at a later date.

Howard Owings

Aug. 3, 1930 – Sept. 27, 2020

Howard Owings, 90, of Kihei passed away on Sept. 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born on Aug. 3, 1930 in Baltimore, MD.

Howard is survived by his loving wife, Theresa Owings; daughter, Nancy Lee Owings; sister, Nancy Monagman (Joseph) Baltimore M.D.; nephews, Joe, Michael and Kevin Monoghan.

Due to COVID19, services will be held at a later date.

Wayne Rikio Matsui Jr.

Dec. 28, 1986 – Sept. 24, 2020

Wayne Rikio Matsui Jr., 33 of Wailuku peacefully passed away on Sept. 23, 2020 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born in Wailuku on Dec. 28, 1986 to Wayne Matsui Sr. and Leimamo Kekiwi.

He is survived by his father, Wayne Rikio Sr, mother, Leimamo Kekiwi, daughter, Akaiyah Makanalei Matsui, sister, Shania Matsui and brother Jonathon Yoshio Matsui.

Riki was a loving son, nephew, cousin and devoted father. He worked for Shade Solutions Maui as a Window Covering Installer. He enjoyed music, songwriting, singing, fishing, drawing, reading his bible and learning scriptures. Most of all, he loved spending time with his daughter. He was an amazing soul, a humble and respectful man. He never had anything bad to say about anyone and always had love for everyone he came into contact with. His life was taken too soon and unexpectedly, but we find comfort knowing he’s in better place. He is loved and will be deeply missed by his family, friends and those who knew him.

On behalf of the Kekiwi-Matsui Ohana, we greatly appreciate your love and prayers.

Private services will be held at Norman’s Mortuary.

