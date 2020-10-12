The next community budget meeting for Fiscal Year 2022, hosted by Mayor Michael Victorino and his administration, will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, starting at 5:30 p.m. Community members are welcome to provide input as Mayor Victorino begins formulating the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2021 – 2022.

Due to COVID-19, all meetings will be conducted online. Representatives from the Department of Environmental Management and the Department of Water Supply will be present at the meeting. The public, either individually or on behalf of an organization, is invited to participate and share concerns and priorities with Mayor Victorino and his cabinet.

Community members may also submit written comments using a Community Budget Request Form available at https://www.mauicounty.gov/139/Budget-Office.

The online meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. via BlueJeans video conferencing:

Video: https://bluejeans.com/143716688

Phone: 1-408-915-6290, meeting code 143716688

Upcoming Community Budget Meetings are scheduled as follows: