Waiehu Man Arrested for Alleged Assault on Neighbor

October 14, 2020, 9:36 AM HST · Updated October 14, 9:36 AM
0 Comments
×

A Waiehu man was arrested on Sunday for an alleged stabbing incident involving his neighbor.

The incident was reported shortly before 11 p.m. and involved an argument that escalated into a physical altercation.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Police say the victim sustained a puncture wound from an unknown object and was to undergo surgery following the incident.

Police arrested and charged 69-year-old Steven Martinez with first degree assault.  His bail was set at $5,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing