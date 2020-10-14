Waiehu Man Arrested for Alleged Assault on NeighborOctober 14, 2020, 9:36 AM HST · Updated October 14, 9:36 AM 0 Comments
A Waiehu man was arrested on Sunday for an alleged stabbing incident involving his neighbor.
The incident was reported shortly before 11 p.m. and involved an argument that escalated into a physical altercation.
Police say the victim sustained a puncture wound from an unknown object and was to undergo surgery following the incident.
Police arrested and charged 69-year-old Steven Martinez with first degree assault. His bail was set at $5,000.