Sensei Lānaʻi, A Four Seasons Resort has reopened its doors to trans-Pacific travelers as Hawaiʻi eases its COVID-19 travel restrictions.

As of Oct. 15, all domestic travelers to Hawaiʻi are now given the option to bypass the mandatory 14-day quarantine if they are able to present a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours from the final leg of departure to Hawaiʻi.

To further ensure privacy and safety for travelers, every stay at Sensei Lānaʻi includes charter air service from Honolulu via Lānaʻi Air, which guests can access through a private air terminal.

Located on the 90,000 acre island of Lānaʻi, the luxury wellbeing resort founded by technology pioneer and co-founder of Oracle, Larry Ellison, and world-leading physician and scientist Dr. David Agus, unites the wellness expertise of Sensei with a grounding sense of place and renowned Four Seasons hospitality.

“At the heart of Sensei’s wellness experience is the Sensei Way, which distills preventive health science, data and research into three simple paths for everyday living: move, nourish and rest. Sensei further enables self-discovery with an educational, enriching environment enhanced by the seamless integration of technology,” according to a resort announcement.

“We’re thrilled to finally be welcoming back guests to the Retreat,” said Kevin Kelly, CEO of Sensei. “We’re excited for guests to enjoy this incredible experience and be able to escape the trials of this past year by focusing on their personal growth and wellbeing at Sensei Lānaʻi.”

To ensure peace of mind for some travelers, the Retreat is debuting a new elective post-arrival on-property COVID-19 Nasal PCR testing program that is in addition to the government required pre-arrival testing.

Sensei will avail guests of an independent medical service through MODO Mobile Doctor, led by a US board certified physician, to arrange in-room tests for guests which cost $350 and deliver results in approximately 48-hours. (Sensei is not party to the medical transaction or lab results.)

This is separate from the County’s secondary post-arrival voluntary testing program which is free.

The Retreat was intentionally designed to bring nature into guests’ surroundings by blending indoor/outdoor spaces that also offer seclusion and privacy. Sensei Lānaʻi will continue to offer treatments and programming, many of which take place in the outdoors including daily hikes, garden walks, yoga and meditation, forest bathing and more.

Most notably, are the 1,000-square-feet private spa hales that “offer personal sanctuaries to unwind, rejuvenate and refresh.”

Some of Sensei Lānaʻi’s existing programming has been modified including adding more private options for island activities including UTV tours, sailing, snorkeling, clay shooting, archery, equestrian as well as reduced capacity in all group classes.

Sanitation protocols and physical distancing measures include hourly cleanings of high-touch public areas, daily disinfecting of guest rooms, personal sanitization kits in guest rooms, and contact-free dining options.

For information regarding safe travel guidelines including the “trusted partners” for testing instituted by The Hawaiian Islands, please visit Hawaiicovid19.com.