Hawai‘i REALTORS®, a statewide professional trade organization for the real estate industry, donated personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies to schools throughout the state in early October as part of REALTOR® Action Day (RAD).

Each year Hawai‘i REALTORS® hosts an annual action day event to assist schools in need. Since 2018, action day volunteers have completed school improvement projects for 18 Hawai‘i schools. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person volunteer projects were cancelled this year.

“With some students slowly phasing back to in-person classes after fall break, we decided to use those funds to donate PPE to our RAD partner schools,” said Jack Legal, president of Hawai‘i REALTORS®.

On Maui, REALTORS® donated 2,500 face masks and 910 face shields to Maui High School, and 35 touchless soap dispensers, 148 AA batteries and 27 soap refill containers to Waihe‘e Elementary School.

In total, Hawai‘i REALTORS® donated and distributed thousands of masks, disinfectant, hand sanitizer, wipes, touchless dispensers and gloves to 10 elementary, intermediate and high schools on five islands.

“We worked with each school to identify safety supplies needed, and sourced in-demand PPE and sanitizing products based on school size,” Legal said. “Our schools need community support more than ever before, and Hawai‘i REALTORS® want to be there to help them thrive.”