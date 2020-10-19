+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

As Hawaiʻi reopens to travelers this month, Maui’s new luxury residential development, Laʻi Loa in Wailea, is now open for sales. La’i Loa, the first release within the master-planned Wailea Hills Collection, is a 13-acre community with 75 condominium residences spread across 15 boutique-sized buildings.

The first release of homes is already 60 percent sold to buyers who purchased virtually during the recent travel restriction period, according to a news release from Ledcor Development, which is the projectʻs developer.

Buildings are orientated along six lushly landscaped terraces, descending towards the ocean, allowing for an unprecedented connection to the spectacular Wailea landscape and views of Molokini, Kaho’olawe, Lana’i and the West Maui mountains.

With travel restrictions making it difficult to physically visit Maui since March, developer Ledcor Development offered virtual tours that allowed buyers to explore the community via a 360-degree walkthrough of each of the three residence types. The virtual tour also showcased the overall property, amenity spaces and a 180-degree video of the views from the lanai of all 75 residences.

“These past few months have been difficult for everyone on so many levels and we are grateful for the ability to welcome back travelers to the island who have a newfound appreciation for the natural beauty of the spectacular Wailea landscape,” said Paul Woodward, senior vice president for Ledcor Development. “As the only luxury residential development on the horizon for Wailea, we have seen strong demand from prospective buyers looking for new construction and contemporary design. With above-it-all views and timeless architecture set in a lush Hawaiian landscape, La’i Loa captures the quintessential casual island lifestyle. There has never been anything like this on Maui.”

La’i Loa features spacious 2- and 3-bedroom, single-level villas, featuring elevator access, open and airy floor plans of approximately 1,374 to 1,746 square feet and priced from $1.5 million. A timeless color palette is warmed by subtle textures and clean, contemporary lines for a visual kinship with the surrounding landscape, while premium design elements such as quartz countertops elevate each home to a sophisticated place. Each residence at La’i Loa features an expansive sliding window wall on the makai side of each home, opening elegantly to the ocean views beyond.

There are 15 penthouse residences, about 2,587 square feet, priced from $3.6 million. They are four bedrooms, with an open floor plan, junior suite and full-master suite. A grand sliding window wall connects the great room to an expansive lanai of approximately 778 square feet, complete with an exterior wet bar and built-in BBQ, ideal for unforgettable sunset dinners with family and friends.

La’i Loa will feature a pool terrace with expansive ocean views, an infinity-edge pool with dedicated 75-foot swimming lanes, spa tub with sunset views, island-view fitness center; men’s and women’s spa facilities with steam room and sauna; shade pavilion featuring elegant lounge seating; private outdoor dining area; fire pit with open-sky views and a recreation lawn terrace for yoga, bocce ball, lawn games and gatherings.

Wailea Hills Collection has a pedestrian-friendly design, connecting residents to not only the greater community, but also to local beaches, shopping and dining experiences, and nearby resorts. The elevated location of La’i Loa in Wailea provides refreshing trade wind breezes and a spectacular perspective with above-it-all views of the ocean, neighboring islands and the slopes of Haleakala.

Large private storage rooms for each home provide a cool, dry place to accommodate golf clubs, bicycles, surfboards, luggage and more, combining the spaciousness of a single-family home with the effortless convenience of a lock-and-leave condominium.

“We’ve crafted every moment here for gathering and connection, from spaces that meander and weave from interior to exterior and enhanced lanais, to a timeless color palette that reflects this unique location and its legends,” said Holly Bolling Ruiz, partner at Honolulu-based Philpotts Interiors, who is working alongside award-winning architectural firm Weinstein A+U.