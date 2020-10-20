The fifth of six community budget meetings for fiscal year 2020, hosted by Mayor Michael Victorino and his administration, will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 starting at 5:30 p.m.

Community members are welcome to share their input as Mayor Victorino begins formulating the proposed budget for the 2021 – 2022 fiscal year.

Due to COVID-19, all meetings will be conducted online. Representatives from the Department of Fire and Public Safety, Department of Police, Department of the Corporation Counsel, Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, Maui County’s Emergency Management Agency, and the Department of Liquor Control will be present at the meeting.

The public, either individually or on behalf of an organization, is invited to participate and share concerns and priorities with Mayor Victorino and his cabinet. Community members may also submit written comments using a Community Budget Request Form available at https://www.mauicounty.gov/139/Budget-Office.

The online meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. via BlueJeans video conferencing:

Video: https://bluejeans.com/143716688

Phone: 1-408-915-6290, meeting code 143716688

The last Community Budget Meeting is scheduled as follows: