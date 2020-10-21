It is the Spooky Season at Azeka Shopping Center. But due to the ongoing safety concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kihei shopping center is celebrating Halloween virtually with an Azeka Pumpkin Carving & Painting Contest.

Families who are carving and designing pumpkins for Halloween are invited to submit a photo of their creation by using the hashtag #AzekaPumpkinParty in the Facebook or Instagram caption and tagging @azekamaui. The contest runs Oct. 24-31.

Entries are open to all families and all ages with a chance to win $50 in “Azeka Gift Card Bucks,” as well as garnering bragging rights.

Winners will be chosen for two prize categories: “Spookiest Pumpkin” and “Most Creative Pumpkin.”

The keiki can create their own masterpieces by painting a miniature pumpkin. Please ensure your profile page privacy is set to public in order to enter the contest. More information can be found by calling 808-879-5000, visiting www.azekashoppingcenter.com or on social media at @azekamaui.