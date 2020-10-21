The proposed 40 MW Pūlehu Solar and Energy Storage project to be located near Pūlehu Road on Maui could provide enough clean energy to power approximately 15,000 Maui island homes.

The project’s developer, Longroad Energy, has held several online meetings over the past few months to hear ideas and concerns from nearby residents. Incorporating early feedback and suggestions from the community, the project’s layout has been redesigned to reduce visibility from Pūlehu Road and to improve wildfire mitigation.

Longroad Energy is holding a virtual public meeting on Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. to share updates to the project’s design, answer questions, and gather further input and ideas from the community. To register for the online meeting and provide your email for ongoing information about the Pūlehu Solar project, visit www.longroadenergy.com/pulehu.