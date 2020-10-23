The popular Friday Night is Art Night is back and is being held weekly at art galleries in Lahaina every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy Lahaina’s art scene, meet the artists, view new artwork and enjoy live music.

Friday Night is Art Night was started in the early 1990s to bring national attention to Lahaina’s vibrant art scene. The Lahaina Restoration Foundation says “Lahaina soon became known as the Art Capital of the Pacific.”

In conformance with Maui County regulations, masks must be worn in all galleries. Hand sanitizer will be available and social distancing will be enforced.

Visit Lahaina Restoration Foundation online for up-to-date information and a list of participating galleries.