Gift bags from the 47th Annual Maui County Senior Fair will be distributed on various days and locations Countywide. The Maui County Office on Aging, in collaboration with Maui Economic Opportunity Inc., virtually produced the senior fair on Friday Oct. 23, 2020.

The gift bags feature items from sponsors and vendors. They will available for drive-through pickup countywide as follows:

Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020 – Eddie Tam Gym

9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Entrance and exit will be through Makawao Avenue. Eddie Tam Gym parking lot will not be accessible starting 9 a.m.

Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020 – West Maui Kaunoa Senior Center

1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Entrance and exit will be through Pauoa Street.

Wednesday Oct. 28, 2020 – War Memorial Gym

9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Entrance and exit will be through Kanaloa Avenue.

Thursday Oct. 29, 2020 – South Maui Community Park

9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Entrance and exit will be through Līloa Drive. South Maui Community Park parking lot will not be accessible starting 9 a.m.

Distribution for East Maui, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi will be announced at a later time. For more information, please contact Deborah Stone-Walls, Maui County Executive on Aging, at (808) 270-7350 (direct) or (808) 270-7755.