Lahaina Gateway Welcomes Back The Maui Gift & Craft FairOctober 24, 2020, 9:58 AM HST · Updated October 24, 9:58 AM 0 Comments
The Maui Gift & Craft Fair will return on Sunday, Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lahaina Gateway shopping center. Organizers say all vendors of the outdoor fair have passed a COVID-19 protocol training and will adhere to health safety and guidelines.
One of Maui’s largest craft shows, The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs each Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and features more than 50 local vendors and artists, showcasing a wide variety of photography, jewelry, fine art, crafts, gifts and more.
The Maui Gift & Craft Fair and its vendors are prioritizing the health and safety of guests by carefully adhering to the following guidelines:
- Social distancing and face coverings are required at all times
- Greeters based at the entrance to the craft fair will ask guests if they have any symptoms
- Masks will be made available for guests who do not have one
- Several hand sanitation stations will be available
- Booths will be spaced at least six feet apart
- Booths will be monitored to ensure social distancing protocols are being followed
- All vendors have passed The Maui Gift & Craft Fair’s COVID protocol training
“Shoppers seeking unique gifts for the upcoming holidays will delight in the many options available at The Maui Gift & Craft Fair,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager at Lahaina Gateway. “Our Center is committed to providing opportunities such as this popular event as a way for local artisans and Maui businesses to feature their products to the public.”