Andrew Weil, MD, founder and director of the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona and chief science officer for Maui Grown Therapies, will give a free online presentation entitled: “Cannabis and the Anti-inflammatory Lifestyle,” at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. A live Q&A will conclude the presentation.

Dr. Weil has long advocated the anti-inflammatory lifestyle to improve health and wellness. Participants will learn how to reduce inflammation and boost the body’s natural defense mechanisms. Dr. Weil will also discus the compounds in the cannabis plant, such as CBD, THC and terpenes (aromatic oils).

SPONSORED VIDEO

Dr. Weil chairs Maui Grown Therapies’ stellar Science & Medical Advisory Board and has served as the company’s chief science officer since 2015. He is a clinical professor of internal medicine and founder and director of the Weil Center for Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona in Tucson. He earned both his medical degree and his undergraduate degree in biology (botany) from Harvard University.

Dr. Weil is also a best-selling author of more than 80 books on health and wellness. He is also the founder of True Food Kitchen, a national restaurant chain that features fresh, seasonal organic ingredients in its dishes. The restaurants are grounded in Dr. Weil’s philosophy that food should makepeople feel better, not worse.

Maui Grown Therapies is Hawaiʻi’s first state-licensed medical cannabis dispensary. Registration can be completed at www.mauigrown.com.