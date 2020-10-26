October 26, 2020 Surf ForecastOctober 26, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated October 26, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
North
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture and current conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.
South
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
