A webinar on restoring travel from Japan and featuring travel and tourism executives representing Japanese companies and organizations in Hawai‘i will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. via Zoom.

The Hawai‘i Reopening Consortium Webinar, sponsored by the alumni associations of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Shidler College of Business and School of Travel Industry Management, is being held shortly after the Hawaiʻi Department of Health approved Japan’s testing procedures for Hawaiʻi’s pre-travel testing program.

“Restoring Travel from Japan” features:

Tsuneo Ishida, president and general manager, JTB Hawaiʻi

Hiroshi Kuroda, regional manager–Hawai‘i Region, Japan Airlines

Maki Kuroda, CEO and president, E Noa Corporation–Waikiki Trolley

Steve Sombrero, chairman of the board of directors, Japan-America Society of Hawaiʻi

Eric Takahata, managing director, Hawaiʻi Tourism Japan

Topics include: the current situation of Japanese international travel; pre-testing and opening travel to Hawai‘i; perspectives from the Japanese airline industry; how tour agencies will operate; transportation challenges and how to overcome them; travel anxiety; travel seasonality and forecast; estimated visitor demographics for 2021; innovation in COVID-19 packaging and travel concepts; and marketing and communication changes.

“Restoring Travel from Japan” is the fifth of an eight-part series designed to stimulate ideas that can be implemented by Hawai‘i businesses, tourism stakeholders, hospitality workers and the general public.

The free series continues every Tuesday until Nov. 17.