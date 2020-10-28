Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

South

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NE 5-10mph in the afternoon.