A sixth Bayanihan food distribution will be held Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center in Kahului.

The drive-through food distribution is open to the public and will begin at 9 am and continue until the supplies of produce and assorted groceries are gone.

The community center is at 780 Onehee Ave. across from Maui Waena School. For traffic flow purposes, vehicles must enter Onehee Avenue by turning right from South Papa Avenue. Drivers are reminded not to impede traffic or block driveways.

In September, the Bayanihan Food Distribution raised $3,225 in donations and distributed 755 food packages, including 4,230 canned goods, 320 bags of rice, 8,904 pounds of produce, 2,092 packages of noodles, 3,240 beverages, 564 Pepsi products, 768 loaves of bread & pan de sal, 2,422 snacks, 800 McDonalds certificates and 900 Maui Gold Pineapples.

The Bayanihan Food Distribution is spearheaded by Binhi at Ani in cooperation with businesses, individuals and other community organizations including the Maui Filipino Community Council.

For more information contact Melen Agcolicol at 808-205-7981, or via email to [email protected]