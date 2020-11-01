An estimated 2,168 people in 588 cars participated in Maui’s first Central Maui Drive-Through Halloween Adventure at Keōpūolani Park in Central Maui.

The event was created in partnership between the County of Maui and various community groups and organizations.

More than 2,000 bags of candies and treats were prepared for the Central Maui Drive-through Trick-or-Treat Halloween Adventure. As of 6 p.m., the event drew approximately 350 cars with 1,400 occupants.

In Lahaina, the West Maui Drive-through Trick-or-Treat Monster Maze at the Outlets of Maui in Lahaina was sold out with 300 vehicles, and about three keiki in each car. About 1,500 bags of candy were handed out at the west side event. The Maui Police Department assisted with traffic control at both events.

“These events were a great way for our families and keiki to enjoy Halloween safely this year,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “I would like to thank all the volunteers and community groups that made this possible. A special mahalo goes out to Department of Parks and Recreation Director Karla Peters and her staff, department directors, County of Maui employees, the LahainaTown Action Committee, Alpha Agency, Maui United Way, Maui OnStage, Keiki O Ka `Aina, Maui Federal Credit Union, Maui Classic Cruisers, the Office of the Mayor and the Maui Police Department.”

Drive-through event participants were required to remain in their vehicles and wear face masks.

The County also promoted Halloween-themed festivities at home with the family, in lieu of traditional trick-or-treating in the neighborhood.