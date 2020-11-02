SMALL TOWN * BIG ART Nears Completion of New Wailuku Mural

November 2, 2020, 8:26 AM HST · Updated November 2, 8:26 AM
    A large-scale mural is currently being hand-painted on the mauka-facing wall of the Main Street Promenade in Wailuku.  The public art piece is the first by the SMALL TOWN * BIG ART project since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Leading the latest piece is artist Eric Okdeh, a Philadelphia-based muralist, known locally as the artist behind the 2012 Nā Wai ‘Ehā mural (on Market & Main, adjacent to Request Music).

    Okdeh’s project proposal called for an inter-community exchange between students in his hometown of Philadelphia and students here in Wailuku.

    In the weeks preceding Okdeh’s arrival to Wailuku, the ST*BA team worked to pivot with the original proposal for hands-on workshopping with the local community and turned to social media, an online survey and video conferencing.

    The proverb inspiring Okdeh’s project is Kūlia i ka Nuʻu, (strive for the highest).

    Less than a week remains in the installation of this new mural at the Main Street Promenade, which is home of the Maui Academy of Performing Arts, or MAPA.

    SMALL TOWN * BIG ART Nears Completion of New Wailuku Mural. SMALL TOWN * BIG ART Nears Completion of New Wailuku Mural. PC: Sean Hower

