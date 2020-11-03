Hawai‘i 2020 Election Results Update: 7:11 p.m.

County of Maui ballot box at the Kalana o Maui building in Wailuku. PC: by Wendy Osher 8.8.20

The first set of results from the 2020 General Election in Hawaiʻi will be released after 7 p.m. once voter service centers have closed. Anyone in line before 7 p.m. at designated Voter Service Centers will still be able to cast their ballot.

Long lines reported earlier in the day at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center resulted in wait times of 75-90 minutes. At around 6:45 p.m., the line was still snaking around the parking lot and had about 80 people waiting.  There were big gaps between voters though, who were following the six feet guidance for distancing, making the line appear longer than normal.

The first printout is expected to include all ballots received through Monday including those dropped off at places of deposit and votes cast by mail.  The second printout at around 10 p.m. is expected to include the in-person votes that were cast today at Voter Service Centers across the state.

*Note: Presidential results included in our report are for Hawaiʻi only. 

Councilmember (Molokai)
CRIVELLO, Stacy Helm00%
RAWLINS-FERNANDEZ, Keani00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
Councilmember (Lanai)
DE JETLEY, Alberta00%
JOHNSON, Gabe00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
Councilmember (Upcountry)
SUGIMURA, Yuki Lei Kashiwa00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
Councilmember (Makawao-Haiku-Paia)
EYRE, Aja00%
MOLINA, Mike00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
Councilmember (South Maui)
COOK, Tom00%
KING, Kelly Takaya00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
Councilmember (Kahului)
KAMA, Tasha00%
KAMEKONA, Carol Lee00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
Councilmember (Wailuku-Waihee-Waikapu)
LEE, Alice L.00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
Councilmember (West Maui)
NAVA, Rick00%
PALTIN, Tamara Akiko Maile00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
Councilmember (East Maui)
CARROLL, Claire Kamalu00%
SINENCI, Shane00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 13
(D) DECOITE, Lynn P.00%
(A) KAPAKU, Theresa00%
(R) VANDERPOOL, Robin00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 11
(A) GREENBERG, Howard E.00%
(D) WILDBERGER, Tina M.L.00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 10
(R) BALINBIN, Kanamu00%
(A) GYLDSTRAND, Travis D.E.00%
(D) MCKELVEY, Angus L.K.00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 9
(A) CHRUPALYK, Kahala Jen00%
(D) WOODSON, Justin H.00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Senator, Dist 5
(R) KAJIWARA-GUSMAN, Christy00%
(A) KEEN, Rynette Ipo00%
(D) KEITH-AGARAN, Gil S. Coloma00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%

Hawaii Resident Trustee
LINDSEY, Keola00%
MANGAUIL, Lanakila00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
Molokai Resident Trustee
ALAPA, Luana00%
MACHADO, Colette (Piipii)00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
At-Large Trustee
AKINA, Keli’i00%
SOUZA, Keoni00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
MAUI: Affordable Housing Fund
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
MAUI: Office of the Managing Director
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
MAUI: Term Limits for Council Members
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
MAUI: Standards for Charter Interpretation
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
MAUI: Charter Commission
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
MAUI: Term Limits for Mayor
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
MAUI: Department of Agriculture
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%

President and Vice President
(D) BIDEN / HARRIS00%
(C) BLANKENSHIP / MOHR00%
(G) HAWKINS / WALKER00%
(L) JORGENSEN / COHEN00%
(AS) PIERCE / BALLARD00%
(R) TRUMP / PENCE00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
U.S. Representative, Dist I
(D) CASE, Ed00%
(R) CURTIS, Ron00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
U.S. Representative, Dist II
(R) AKANA, Joe00%
(N) BURRUS, Ron00%
(AS) GIUFFRE, John (Raghu)00%
(A) HOOMANAWANUI, Jonathan00%
(D) KAHELE, Kaiali’i (Kai)00%
(L) TIPPENS, Michelle Rose00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Senator, Dist 2
(A) KA-IPO, Ron G.00%
(D) SAN BUENAVENTURA, Joy00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Senator, Dist 9
(D) CHANG, Stanley00%
(R) SLOM, Sam M.00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Senator, Dist 16 Vacancy
(R) KITASHIMA, Kelly Puamailani00%
(D) MISALUCHA, Bennette00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Senator, Dist 19
(D) CABANILLA ARAKAWA, Rida00%
(R) FEVELLA, Kurt00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Senator, Dist 20
(L) BONOAN, Feena M.00%
(D) GABBARD, Mike00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Senator, Dist 22
(D) DELA CRUZ, Donovan00%
(R) MILLER, John E.00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Senator, Dist 25
(R) KIM-MARSHALL, Kristina00%
(D) LEE, Chris00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 1
(D) NAKASHIMA, Mark M.00%
(R) SHIN, Lorraine Pualani00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 2
(A) MCMACKIN, Devin Shaw, Sr.00%
(D) TODD, Christopher L.T.00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 3
(R) HUGHES, Susan00%
(D) ONISHI, Richard H.K.00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 4
(R) CERMELJ, Hope (Alohalani)00%
(A) HAUMEA, Desmon Antone00%
(D) ILAGAN, Greggor00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 5
(A) DECKER, Citlalli Johanna00%
(D) KAPELA, Jeanne00%
(L) LAST, Michael L. (Mike)00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 14
(R) MONAS, Steve00%
(D) NAKAMURA, Nadine K.00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 15
(D) TOKIOKA, James Kunane00%
(R) YODER, Steve00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 16
(R) DES, Ana Mo00%
(D) MORIKAWA, Daynette (Dee)00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 17
(D) KOGACHI, Keith00%
(R) WARD, Gene00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 18
(R) FORD, Lori00%
(D) HASHEM, Mark Jun00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 19
(AS) CHEN, Wayne00%
(D) KOBAYASHI, Bertrand (Bert)00%
(N) PARRISH, Michael L. (Mike)00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 20
(R) ALLEN, Julia E.00%
(D) SAYAMA, Jackson00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 22
(R) OCHS, Nicholas R.00%
(D) TAM, Adrian00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 24
(D) BELATTI, Della Au00%
(A) SEXTON, Andy, Jr. (Umi)00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 30
(D) GANADEN, Ernesto M. (Sonny)00%
(R) QUILINGKING, Tess Abalos00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 33
(R) BOYETTE, Jennifer (Jenny)00%
(D) KONG, Sam Satoru00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 34
(R) SIMON, Keone F.00%
(D) TAKAYAMA, Gregg00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 35
(R) HOOD, Carl E.00%
(A) KAHAU, Keline-Kameyo00%
(D) TAKUMI, Roy M.00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 36
(D) LA CHICA, Trish00%
(R) OKIMOTO, Val00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 37
(R) SVRCINA, Emil00%
(D) YAMANE, Ryan I.00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 39
(D) CULLEN, Ty J.K.00%
(R) MAGLINTI, Austin L.S.00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 40
(D) MARTINEZ, Rose00%
(R) MCDERMOTT, Bob00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 41
(R) ALCOS, David (Bradda)00%
(D) LOPRESTI, Matthew S. (Matt)00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 43
(D) ELI, Stacelynn Kehaulani00%
(R) GARCIA, Diamond00%
(A) HOOHULI, Shaena Dela Cruz00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 44
(R) ALDEGUER, Maysana Akahai00%
(D) GATES, Cedric Asuega00%
(A) SIMPLICIANO, Joseph K., Jr.00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 45
(D) CHAPMAN, Michael00%
(R) CHEAPE MATSUMOTO, Lauren00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 47
(D) QUINLAN, Sean00%
(R) READY, Boyd00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 49
(R) DANNER, Kilomana00%
(D) MATAYOSHI, Scot00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 50
(D) BRANCO, Patrick Pihana00%
(R) SOUZA, Kanani00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
State Representative, Dist 51
(A) HO, Erik K.00%
(R) KAMA-TOTH, Kukana K.K.00%
(D) MARTEN, Lisa00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
Mayor, County of Hawaii
MARZO, Ikaika00%
ROTH, Mitch00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
Councilmember, Dist 1, County of Hawaii
KIMBALL, Heather L.00%
YAGONG, Dominic00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
Councilmember, Dist 5, County of Hawaii
KANEALI’I-KLEINFELDER, Matt00%
RODENHURST, Ikaika00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
Councilmember, County of Kauai
BULOSAN, Addison00%
CARVALHO, Bernard, Jr.00%
CHOCK, Mason K.00%
COWDEN, Felicia00%
DANDURAND, Mike00%
DeCOSTA, Billy00%
EVSLIN, Luke A.00%
FUKUSHIMA, Richard S.00%
JUSTUS, Ed00%
KANESHIRO, Arryl00%
KUALII, KipuKai L.P.00%
NISHIMURA, Wally K.00%
SIMBRE-MEDEIROS, Shirley R.00%
WAIALEALE BATTAD, Jade T.00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
Mayor, City and County of Honolulu
AMEMIYA, Keith00%
BLANGIARDI, Rick00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
Prosecuting Attorney, City and County of Honolulu
ALM, Steve00%
KAU, Megan00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
Councilmember, Dist III, City and County of Honolulu
KIAAINA, Esther00%
THIELEN, Greg00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
Councilmember, Dist VII, City and County of Honolulu
AKI, Jacob00%
CORDERO, Radiant00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
Councilmember, Dist IX, City and County of Honolulu
ESPERO, Will00%
TULBA, Augusto E. (AugieT)00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
HAWAI’I: Technical, Linguistic, & Grammatical Revisions of the Charter
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
HAWAI’I: Council Meeting Locations
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
HAWAI’I: Department of Research & Development
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
HAWAI’I: Authority of Police & Fire Commissions
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
HAWAI’I: Terms of Council Members
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
HAWAI’I: Public Access, Open Space, & Natural Resources Preservation Fund
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
HAWAI’I: Discipline of Council Members
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
HAWAI’I: Department of Information Technology
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
HAWAI’I: Establishment of a Disaster & Emergency Fund
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
HAWAI’I: Public Access, Open Space, & Natural Resources Preservation Maintenance Fund
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
HAWAI’I: Mandatory Charter Reviews
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
HAWAI’I: Corporation Counsel
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
HAWAI’I: Hawai’i Fire Department
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
HAWAI’I: Membership on Boards & Commissions
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
HAWAI’I: Capital Budget & Capital Programs
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
HAWAI’I: Board of Ethics
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
KAUA’I: Negligence Claims
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
KAUA’I: Police Chief Qualifications
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
KAUA’I: Ethics Disclosures
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
KAUA’I: Prosecutor Vacancy
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
KAUA’I: County Engineer Qualifications
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
KAUA’I: Water Board Manager Qualifications
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
HONOLULU: Term Limits for Prosecuting Attorney
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
HONOLULU: Youth Commission
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
HONOLULU: Ethics Commission Budget
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%
HONOLULU: Ethics Commission Staff
YES00%
NO00%
Blank Votes00%
Over Votes00%

