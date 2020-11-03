The first set of results from the 2020 General Election in Hawaiʻi will be released after 7 p.m. once voter service centers have closed. Anyone in line before 7 p.m. at designated Voter Service Centers will still be able to cast their ballot.

Long lines reported earlier in the day at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center resulted in wait times of 75-90 minutes. At around 6:45 p.m., the line was still snaking around the parking lot and had about 80 people waiting. There were big gaps between voters though, who were following the six feet guidance for distancing, making the line appear longer than normal.

The first printout is expected to include all ballots received through Monday including those dropped off at places of deposit and votes cast by mail. The second printout at around 10 p.m. is expected to include the in-person votes that were cast today at Voter Service Centers across the state.

*Note: Presidential results included in our report are for Hawaiʻi only.