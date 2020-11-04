The Maui Chamber of Commerce announced Alaka‘i Paleka and Kathy Collins as the local celebrity hosts for the 7th Annual Virtual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival. The virtual event will feature shopping and interacting with vendors in virtual booths, a two-day live streaming component with QVC-style vendor presentations, sponsor messages, a chef’s demonstration, fashion show, vendor commercials, live musical entertainment and local programming.

Alaka‘i Paleka woke Maui up with Aloha during Maui’s #1 morning show for 24 years on KPOA 93.5FM, Hawaiian Music, Maui Style. She loves Maui and continues to keep it Nō Ka ‘Oi. Alaka‘i has emceed every major Hawaiian event on Maui and will join Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival this November.

Kathy Collins is a professional storyteller, emcee, radio and TV personality, actress, stand-up comic, newspaper columnist (The Maui News), freelance writer and, first and foremost, a Maui girl. With her pidgin-speaking alter ego, “Tita,” she has “talked story” across the state and the mainland, from the Hawai‘i Book & Music Festival to the Lincoln Center Out of Doors Festival in New York City.

“Whether I’m emceeing or shopping, the Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival is one of my favorite annual events, and I’m looking forward to both the live stream and virtual participation this year,” said Kathy Collins.

The Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 7-8, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To attend, register today and enter your name, email and zip code in the pop-up for access to the virtual booths and live streaming when the festival goes live.

If you forget to register early, you can still register at the website the day of to gain access to the event (if you are not prompted to enter your information on the website, that indicates you are already registered).

The 7th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival’s title sponsor is Hawaiian Airlines. It is presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce and supported by the County of Maui and the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, along with other sponsors, that include: Pasha Hawai‘i; H. Hawai‘i Media, KAOI Radio Group, Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi Magazine, Pacific Media Group, Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union, American Savings Bank, HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union, Mahi Pono, Maui Ocean Treasures at Maui Ocean Center, Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center and First Hawaiian Bank.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please contact [email protected] or call (808) 244-0081 if you are interested in supporting small businesses and the annual event.