Three new buses that will be used to provide service on Maui for Maui Economic Opportunity, were blessed recently by the Reverend Tino Cordova of ʻĪao United Church of Christ.

The buses will primarily transport Head Start keiki and will supplement MEO Youth transportation services. A fourth bus is being shipped to Molokai and will be blessed there at a later time.

The new buses include integrated child safety seats, making it easier to transition services between preschool age keiki and youth and were funded by a state Grant-in Aid.

Senator Roz Baker, and Representatives Troy Hashimoto and Justin Woodson, Maui Department of Transportation Director Marc Takemori and MEO Board Chair Bard Peterson participated in the small ceremony.

In the last fiscal year, MEO completed more than 78,000 bus trips of Maui County keiki and youth.