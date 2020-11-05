AAA Hawaiʻi members who insure their vehicles through the Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club and its affiliate insurers (Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group) will receive an additional premium refund totaling approximately $139 million. Every policyholder with auto insurance in effect from May 16, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2020 will receive a 10 percent policy refund for this period.

This COVID-19-related financial relief is in addition to nearly $125 million in refunds provided in May. This brings the total amount returned to auto insurance policyholders to about $264 million.

Refunds either will be applied as a credit to the member’s policy or mailed as a check, depending on the region. Also, checks will be issued for policies that were canceled or that were paid in full. Members do not need to take any action to receive their refund.

The additional relief package is due to continued reduced driving and fewer claims as result of the ongoing pandemic. Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group provides insurance for more than 3.5 million vehicles through AAA clubs in 21 states, including Hawaii

“While certain aspects of the economy have improved with more people returning to work, the pandemic’s ongoing impact on many people, including AAA members, is still being deeply felt,” said John Boyle, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We hope this refund can provide additional assistance to members.”

AAA Hawaiʻi also will continue free roadside assistance for medical personnel and first responders. The program helps these critical workers if they have a vehicle breakdown, battery problem or flat tire. Medical personnel and first responders who need a service during this crisis can call 800-400-4222. Since this program was announced in May, Auto Club Enterprises clubs, including AAA Hawaiʻi, have served more than 6,000 first responders and medical personnel.

For more information members can visit AAA.com.