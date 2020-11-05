+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

The Plantation Inn, an adult-only 18-room bed and breakfast in West Maui, announces their Nov. 15 reopening date.

Located steps away from Front Street in Lahaina, the property offers an alternative to budget conscious travelers seeking luxury and relaxation.

It is a sister property to the Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel, which is currently under a $75 million restoration, with elements of its first phase to debut in December 2020.

Newly introduced offers at The Plantation Inn include:

Linger in Paradise : Guests who stay seven nights or longer will receive 10 percent off their nightly rate

: Guests who stay seven nights or longer will receive 10 percent off their nightly rate Senior Rate : Seniors 60+ can enjoy a special discounted rate of 6 percent off their nightly rate

: Seniors 60+ can enjoy a special discounted rate of 6 percent off their nightly rate Kamaʻāina Rate: Hawaiʻi residents with valid ID can enjoy 25 percent off their nightly rate

SPONSORED VIDEO

To prepare for the November reopening and in addition to the new health and safety implemented protocols, guests of the Inn can expect subtle design enhancements including new interior design in the on-site Gerard’s restaurant, fresh paint and exterior landscaping, refreshed pool deck tiles, and newly refinished natural wooden doors and door frames to complement the hotel’s traditional Hawaiian Plantation décor.

Additional hotel perks and amenities include waived resort fee, outdoor pool, complimentary Wi-Fi and self-parking. Rates for November 2020 begin at $184.