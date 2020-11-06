House Leadership, Committee Chairs for 2021 Legislative SessionNovember 6, 2020, 8:53 AM HST · Updated November 6, 8:53 AM 0 Comments
Speaker Scott K. Saiki announced the House leadership and committee chair assignments for the 2021 legislative session that will convene on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021:
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
LEADERSHIP AND COMMITTEE CHAIRS
2021 – 2022
Leadership
- Speaker: Scott K. Saiki
- Vice Speaker: John M. Mizuno
- Majority Leader: Della Au Belatti
- Majority Floor Leader: Dee Morikawa
Committee Chairs
- Agriculture: Mark J. Hashem
- Consumer Protection and Commerce: Aaron Ling Johanson
- Corrections, Military, and Veterans: Takashi Ohno
- Culture and Arts: Cedric Asuega Gates
- Economic Development: Sean Quinlan
- Education: Justin H. Woodson
- Energy and Environmental Protection: Nicole E. Lowen
- Finance: Sylvia Luke
- Government Reform: Angus L.K. McKelvey
- Health, Human Services, and Homelessness: Ryan I. Yamane
- Higher Education and Technology: Gregg Takayama
- Housing: Nadine K. Nakamura
- Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs: Mark M. Nakashima
- Labor and Tourism: Richard H.K. Onishi
- Legislative Management: Dale T. Kobayashi
- Pandemic and Disaster Preparedness: Linda Ichiyama
- Transportation: Henry J.C. Aquino
- Water and Land: David A. Tarnas
The House will complete the assignments to include the appointment of committee vice chairs and committee members soon.