House Leadership, Committee Chairs for 2021 Legislative Session

November 6, 2020, 8:53 AM HST · Updated November 6, 8:53 AM
Photo credit: Hawaii House Democrats

Speaker Scott K. Saiki announced the House leadership and committee chair assignments for the 2021 legislative session that will convene on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021:

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
LEADERSHIP AND COMMITTEE CHAIRS
2021 – 2022

Leadership

  • Speaker:  Scott K. Saiki
  • Vice Speaker:  John M. Mizuno
  • Majority Leader: Della Au Belatti
  • Majority Floor Leader: Dee Morikawa
Committee Chairs

  • Agriculture:  Mark J. Hashem
  • Consumer Protection and Commerce:  Aaron Ling Johanson
  • Corrections, Military, and Veterans:  Takashi Ohno
  • Culture and Arts:  Cedric Asuega Gates
  • Economic Development:  Sean Quinlan
  • Education:  Justin H. Woodson
  • Energy and Environmental Protection: Nicole E. Lowen
  • Finance:  Sylvia Luke
  • Government Reform:  Angus L.K. McKelvey
  • Health, Human Services, and Homelessness:  Ryan I. Yamane
  • Higher Education and Technology:  Gregg Takayama
  • Housing:  Nadine K. Nakamura
  • Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs:  Mark M. Nakashima
  • Labor and Tourism:  Richard H.K. Onishi
  • Legislative Management:  Dale T. Kobayashi
  • Pandemic and Disaster Preparedness:  Linda Ichiyama
  • Transportation:  Henry J.C. Aquino
  • Water and Land:  David A. Tarnas

The House will complete the assignments to include the appointment of committee vice chairs and committee members soon.

