Speaker Scott K. Saiki announced the House leadership and committee chair assignments for the 2021 legislative session that will convene on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021:

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

LEADERSHIP AND COMMITTEE CHAIRS

2021 – 2022

Leadership

Speaker: Scott K. Saiki

Vice Speaker: John M. Mizuno

Majority Leader: Della Au Belatti

Majority Floor Leader: Dee Morikawa

Committee Chairs

Agriculture: Mark J. Hashem

Consumer Protection and Commerce: Aaron Ling Johanson

Corrections, Military, and Veterans: Takashi Ohno

Culture and Arts: Cedric Asuega Gates

Economic Development: Sean Quinlan

Education: Justin H. Woodson

Energy and Environmental Protection: Nicole E. Lowen

Finance: Sylvia Luke

Government Reform: Angus L.K. McKelvey

Health, Human Services, and Homelessness: Ryan I. Yamane

Higher Education and Technology: Gregg Takayama

Housing: Nadine K. Nakamura

Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs: Mark M. Nakashima

Labor and Tourism: Richard H.K. Onishi

Legislative Management: Dale T. Kobayashi

Pandemic and Disaster Preparedness: Linda Ichiyama

Transportation: Henry J.C. Aquino

Water and Land: David A. Tarnas

The House will complete the assignments to include the appointment of committee vice chairs and committee members soon.