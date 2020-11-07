Maui Hub customers enrolled in SNAP/EBT will automatically receive a 50% discount on fresh local fruits, vegetables and eggs, up to $50 per day. The offer begins with the Nov. 7-10 purchasing period for Nov. 14 pickup at Maui Hub’s four sites: Central Maui, Kīhei, Upcountry and Haʻikū.

Customers do not need to bring a DA BUX card to the pickup site, just their EBT card. MauiHub.org will deduct the discount and get reimbursed by DA BUX. On Dec. 30, the discount on local eggs will end and the maximum daily discount will be cut to $20.

Maui Hub was approved to be a retailer in the “Double Up Food Bucks” or DA BUX program, in Hawaiʻi.

Organizers extended thanks to US Sen. Brian Schatz and his staff for helping Maui Hub get a fast response from the USDA-FNS granting the hub approval to accept SNAP/EBT and DA BUX.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Maui Hub is an online local farmers market where customers place custom orders, choosing value added products from Maui farmers and producers. Established in early April in response to the pandemic, Maui Hub’s intention is to be a permanent part of Maui’s food infrastructure. The hub’s primary focus is to make local, healthy, fresh produce and products affordable and accessible to low-income families, kupuna, the homeless, and nonprofit organizations that serve them.

The online MauiHub.org store is open from Saturday noon through Tuesday 11 p.m. for pickup the following Saturday at 5 pickup sites: Central Maui (UHMC), Kīhei (behind Ace Hardware). Upcountry (Kulamalu), Lahaina (Choice Health Bar), and Haʻikū (next to Jaws Country Store). Maui Hub regrets that it is not accepting SNAP/EBT at the Lahaina pickup site.