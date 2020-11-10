Although livestream and live interaction portions of the 7th Annual Virtual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival concluded this past weekend, the shopping platform will remain open for the next year.

“Remember to shop local and support our Maui County vendors for our upcoming holiday season, Mother’s Day and more. Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift, are unsure about what to get or want to shop with your favorite Maui County vendor again, the Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival can help connect you to a local vendor,” according to an announcement from the Maui Chamber of Commerce who presented the festival.

Visit www.MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com anytime to access the event platform. You can search by a vendor’s name or a category or scroll through the various booths to find what you need.

The 7th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival’s title sponsor is Hawaiian Airlines. It is presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce and supported by the County of Maui and the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, along with other sponsors, that include: Pasha Hawaiʻi; Envisions Entertainment, H. Hawaiʻi Media, KAOI Radio Group, Maui Nō Ka ʻOi Magazine, Pacific Media Group, Hawaiian Electric, Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union, American Savings Bank, Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union, Mahi Pono, Maui Ocean Treasures at Maui Ocean Center, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, Bank of Hawaiʻi and First Hawaiian Bank.