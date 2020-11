Maui police responded to five burglaries, three vehicle thefts and five vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Nov. 1 to 7, 2020.

Burglaries increased 66 percent from the week before when three incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts decreased 50 percent from the week before when six incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 44 percent from the week before when nine incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

5 Burglaries

Kaluakoi:

Monday, Nov. 2, 10:09 p.m.: 1-100 Noho Lio Rd., Kaluakoi. Residential, unlawful entry.

Kula:

Saturday, Nov. 7, 7:36 a.m.: 500 block of Pūlehu Rd., Kula. Residential, unlawful entry.



Lahaina:

Friday, Nov. 6, 9:27 a.m.: 1660 Limahana Cir., Lahaina at Opukea. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Pukalani:

Tuesday, Nov. 3, 5:45 p.m.: 1-1000 Kūpeʻe Pl., Pukalani. Residential, unlawful entry.



Wailuku:

Friday, Nov. 6, 5:10 p.m.: 1000 Lower Main St., Wailuku. Residential, unlawful entry.



3 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului:

Sunday, Nov. 1, 2:56 p.m.: 70 E Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului at Maui Mall. Chevy, black.

Thursday, Nov. 5, 5:25 a.m.: Hansen Rd. / Pūlehu Rd., Kahului. Volkswagen, silver.

Wailuku:

Sunday, Nov. 1, 1:31 p.m.: ʻIao Valley State Park Rd., Wailuku. KIA, blue.

5 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului:

Thursday, Nov. 5, 6:21 p.m.: 150 Hoʻokele St., Kahului at American Savings Bank. Ford, black.

Saturday, Nov. 7, 11:25 a.m: 200 block of S Papa Ave., Kahului. Ford, blue.

Lahaina:

Tuesday, Nov. 3, 11:15 a.m.: 300 block of Aulike St., Lahaina. Jonway, yellow.

Wailuku: