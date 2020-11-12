Haleakalā National Park is now accepting Commercial Use Authorization (CUA) applications for guided astronomy tours and hiking tours. Up to four astronomy tour permits and up to six guided hiking tour permits will be issued. All applications must be received by the park no later than 4 p.m. HST on Nov. 15, 2020. All CUAs issued will be valid for up to two years.

To obtain an application visit: www.nps.gov/hale/parkmgmt/businesswithpark.htm

A CUA allows an individual, group, company, or other for-profit entity to conduct commercial activities and provide specific visitor services within a national park. A multi-step process will be used to select the applicants to whom the CUAs will be issued.

If there are more qualified applicants than available CUAs, a competitive process will be used to evaluate and award CUAs. It is illegal to conduct business in a park area without a permit, contract, or other written agreement.