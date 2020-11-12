Kaiser Permanente and Hawaiʻi Dental Service Join Forces to Enhance Dental Benefits for Seniors

November 12, 2020, 4:40 AM HST · Updated November 12, 4:40 AM
Kaiser Permanente Wailuku Clinic. PC: Wendy Osher

Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi and Hawaiʻi Dental Service entered an agreement to provide enhanced dental benefits to seniors.

Effective Jan. 1, 2020, Kaiser Permanent and HDS will provide preventive dental benefits as part of the base benefit in certain Kaiser Permanente Medicare Senior Advantage Plans (HMO) at no additional cost.

“We’re pleased to enter an agreement with Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi,” said Mark Yamakawa, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi Dental Service. “Access to preventive dental care is important to ensure good oral health. This is especially true for our kūpuna to help them maintain better quality of life by minimizing oral health issues that arise due to medications, dry mouth, and other health conditions.”

“Dental health is key to a person’s overall health. Healthy teeth and gums allow people to eat better and feel better,” said Sheila Mackertich, senior director of Government Programs at Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi. “Regular oral exams help prevent dental problems and may also help with early detection of other medical issues.”

Comprehensive dental benefits coverage is available as part of an optional supplemental benefits package, at an additional monthly cost.

These dental benefits aren’t covered in the Kaiser Permanente Senior Advantage Medicare Medicaid Plan (HMO D-SNP) Kaiser Permanente is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in Kaiser Permanente depends on contract renewal. You must reside in the Kaiser Permanente Medicare health plan service area in which you enroll.

