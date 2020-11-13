The Maui Arts & Cultural Center has created Live @ the MACC, a series with both livestreamed and limited live events featuring Hawai‘i-based artists and diverse art forms. Following the free live drive-in Starry Night Cinema movie presentations on Nov. 6-9, Live @ the MACC continues with a livestreamed event taking place Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

The event entitled GENERATIONS: AMY & ERIC GILLIOM features the talented sister/brother pairing of Amy Hānaialiʻi Gilliom and Eric Gilliom. Together they will perform in both concert and talk story formats for an up close and personal experience streamed from the MACC’s Castle Theater stage.

The new Live @ the MACC series is made possible by the generous support of the County of Maui and the Office of Economic Development. The series is designed to bring much needed opportunities for many of Maui’s performing artists in a combination of live/virtual or safe/live in person events that meet or exceed all current CDC guidelines.

The series will stream live via the MACC’s website at MauiArts.org, as well as its Facebook and YouTube pages.

Amy Hānaiali’i Gilliom remains Hawai’i’s top selling female vocalist of all time. Her success as a recording artist is evidenced by the numerous awards and acknowledgements for her many albums, including six Grammy nominations and 18 Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards. Her Friends and Family album showcased a duet with country music legend Willie Nelson. Alongside and recording with the best, Amy also has performed live and opened for renowned artists like Earth, Wind and Fire, Carlos Santana, Boz Scaggs, Diana Krall, Joe Cocker and many more and her upcoming release features a duet with Michael McDonald.

Eric Gilliom is a recording artist and star of stage and screen, having appeared in movies, TV, on Broadway, and in concert venues throughout the country. He’s performed alongside legends including Willie K, Mick Fleetwood, and Jamie Foxx, and descends from a family of entertainers. His most recent appearance at the MACC was in his popular one-man show, White Hawaiian, in which he explored identity through the lens of Hawaiian history, contemporary culture, and family.

The MACC still remains closed to the public on a daily basis and guidelines dictate that that will continue for the foreseeable future. However, in the coming weeks, The MACC will continue to add more Live @ the MACC events encompassing Hawai‘i-based artists in music, dance and visual arts presented in formats that are safe for all involved.

To access the live stream, log on to:

For more information log on to MauiArts.org / 808-242-7469 (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)