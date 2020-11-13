Staffing Shortage Temporarily Closes Moloka‘i Real Property Assessment OfficeNovember 13, 2020, 12:54 PM HST · Updated November 13, 12:54 PM 0 Comments
The office will reopen on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, during its normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For property tax payments and circuit breaker questions, call the Real Property Treasury Office at (808) 270-7697.
For all other property questions, please call the Real Property Assessment Office at (808) 270-7297, visit its website at mauipropertytax.com, or send an email at [email protected].
The Department of Finance apologizes for any inconvenience to the public.