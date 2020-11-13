Staffing Shortage Temporarily Closes Moloka‘i Real Property Assessment Office

November 13, 2020, 12:54 PM HST · Updated November 13, 12:54 PM
0 Comments
×

The office will reopen on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, during its normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For property tax payments and circuit breaker questions, call the Real Property Treasury Office at (808) 270-7697.

SPONSORED VIDEO

For all other property questions, please call the Real Property Assessment Office at (808) 270-7297, visit its website at mauipropertytax.com, or send an email at [email protected].

The Department of Finance apologizes for any inconvenience to the public.

Print

Share this Article

    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing