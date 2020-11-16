California Man Seriously Injured in Fall at “Bamboo Forest” in Kailua, Maui

November 16, 2020, 4:55 PM HST · Updated November 16, 5:05 PM
0 Comments
×

Maui Now file photo.

A 41-year-old California man suffered multiple injuries to his body after falling approximately 20 feet from a waterfall onto rocks below in the area known as “Bamboo Forest” in the East Maui town of Kailua.

The incident was reported at 1:10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Fire crews from Engine 2 and Rescue 10 aboard Air 1 packaged the man for air transport to a landing zone near Mile 6 of the Hāna Highway.

The man was then flown by AirMed 1 to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in serious condition.

Firefighters concluded their response to the mountain rescue incident at 2:37 p.m.

Print

Share this Article

    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing