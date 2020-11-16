A 41-year-old California man suffered multiple injuries to his body after falling approximately 20 feet from a waterfall onto rocks below in the area known as “Bamboo Forest” in the East Maui town of Kailua.

The incident was reported at 1:10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

Fire crews from Engine 2 and Rescue 10 aboard Air 1 packaged the man for air transport to a landing zone near Mile 6 of the Hāna Highway.

The man was then flown by AirMed 1 to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in serious condition.

Firefighters concluded their response to the mountain rescue incident at 2:37 p.m.