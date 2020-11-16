California Man Seriously Injured in Fall at “Bamboo Forest” in Kailua, MauiNovember 16, 2020, 4:55 PM HST · Updated November 16, 5:05 PM 0 Comments
‹
›×
A 41-year-old California man suffered multiple injuries to his body after falling approximately 20 feet from a waterfall onto rocks below in the area known as “Bamboo Forest” in the East Maui town of Kailua.
The incident was reported at 1:10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Fire crews from Engine 2 and Rescue 10 aboard Air 1 packaged the man for air transport to a landing zone near Mile 6 of the Hāna Highway.
The man was then flown by AirMed 1 to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in serious condition.
Firefighters concluded their response to the mountain rescue incident at 2:37 p.m.