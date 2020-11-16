Hawaiian Electric will be using unmanned aircraft or drones, and a helicopter for its aerial power line inspections throughout the island of Maui on Tuesday, Nov. 17 and Wednesday, Nov. 18 – weather permitting.

As part of the aerial survey, documentation will be done with a remote light detection and ranging surveying instrument to provide updated maps of the island’s transmission lines and other electrical infrastructure.

The drones or Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) are being used as a cost-effective measure when accessing remote areas or challenging terrains, for increased employee safety and reduce the company’s carbon footprint.

The Hawaiian Electric UAS program is in full compliance with all Federal Aviation Administration rules and has developed safety, training, operating and privacy procedures to make sure the unmanned aircraft are flown with the highest regard for the safety of the public and crews.