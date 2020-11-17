The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management will hold its Hāna Metals and Electronics Recycling Event as an appointment-only event after two previously postponed events due to COVID-19. The recycling event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 3-5, 2020 at the Hāna Landfill for East Maui residents.

To schedule an appointment, call (808) 270-6166. Appointments can be made through 4:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Residents are encouraged to make appointments as soon as possible to secure a reservation.

When calling, be prepared to provide the list of items to be dropped off. Only items listed for the appointment will be accepted upon drop-off.

In order to accommodate as many residents as possible and due to restricted capacity, quantities are limited to one load and one appointment per household. Additional load requests must be waitlisted for the next scheduled event in March, contingent on future COVID-19 related rules.

All participants will be required to wear a face mask and stay within their vehicles. Staff will unload all vehicles. Complete instructions will be provided when making an appointment.

Items accepted include large appliances, up to 15 auto tires (per household, per event), auto batteries, propane tanks, and scrap metals. Appliances accepted include refrigerators, freezers, A/C units, water coolers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, ranges/stoves, and water heaters. Electronic items accepted include computers, keyboards, monitors, printers and TVs.

For more information about metals drop-offs or businesses that would like to participate in this event for a fee, please call Refrigerant Recycling, Inc. at (808) 351-3504.

For more information about computer drop-offs please call the county E-cycling hotline at (808) 280-6460. For other information about this event, please call the Hāna Metals Event Appointment Line at (808) 270-6166.