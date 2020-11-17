Several restaurants across Maui have announced that they will be cooking up holiday meals available for purchase for those looking to forgo cooking at home for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Down The Hatch in West Maui has a Thanksgiving Day Special that starts at 12 p.m. and continues until meals are sold out.

Meals are $15 and include: turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans and a roll.

The meals are also available for takeout and can be preordered by contacting [email protected] or via Direct Message on Instagram @dthmaui.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Customers who prefer in person dining will be treated to live music with Tripp Wilson, presented from 3-5 p.m. and full band at 8-10 p.m.

The restaurant reminds patrons to *wear a mask and social distance.”

At The Shops at Wailea, Lineage Maui is offering a Thanksgiving Day special menu featuring four courses including:

Corn Chowder with Lopez Farm Pancetta and Potatoes

Root Vegetable Salad with Persimmon and Plum Vinaigrette

Lineage Fried Chicken with Lilikoi Cranberry Compote, served alongside:

Smashed Purple Sweet Potato with Coconut Crema

Local Green Beans with Sweet Soy and Garlic

Sticky Rice Stuffing with Local Mushrooms and Chestnuts

Spiced Kabocha Cake with Citrus Cream and Candied Ginger

Two seatings will be available on Thanksgiving Day, at 4:30 and 7 p.m.

The Thanksgiving meal is priced at $75 for adults and $35 for keiki 12 and under.

Reservations are encouraged, and can be made by calling the restaurant at (808) 879-8800 or visiting OpenTable.com.

Breakfast service and a traditional dinner are being prepared at Longhi’s at The Shops at Wailea on Thanksgiving Day,

Longhi’s will offer their traditional breakfast service from 8-11 a.m., and dinner from noon to 8 p.m., including a special Thanksgiving offering including:

Roasted Free Range Turkey

Homemade Bread Stuffing

Classic Mashed Potatoes

Maple Glazed Sweet Potatoes

Green Beans

Home Style Gravy

Cranberry & Orange Relish

Slice of Pumpkin Pie

Longhi’s Thanksgiving dinner is priced at $49.95 for adults and $19.95 for children 10 and under. Reservations are recommended, and can be made by calling the restaurant at (808) 891-8883.

At Lahaina Gateway, Moku Roots will offer their Vegan Thanksgiving special from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Their Thanksgiving plate is priced at $22 and includes:

Mac & Cheeze

Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

Sweet Potato Casserole

Stuffing with Cranberry Sauce

Green Bean Casserole

Turkey-style Oyster Mushrooms with Gravy or Seitan “roast”

Whole pumpkin pies and Thanksgiving side dishes (four servings) are also available for pre-sale. Pre-sale orders can be placed by calling the restaurant at (808) 214-5106.