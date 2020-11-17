Maui Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Dining OptionsNovember 17, 2020, 5:18 PM HST · Updated November 17, 5:18 PM 0 Comments
Several restaurants across Maui have announced that they will be cooking up holiday meals available for purchase for those looking to forgo cooking at home for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Down The Hatch in West Maui has a Thanksgiving Day Special that starts at 12 p.m. and continues until meals are sold out.
Meals are $15 and include: turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans and a roll.
The meals are also available for takeout and can be preordered by contacting [email protected] or via Direct Message on Instagram @dthmaui.
Customers who prefer in person dining will be treated to live music with Tripp Wilson, presented from 3-5 p.m. and full band at 8-10 p.m.
The restaurant reminds patrons to *wear a mask and social distance.”
At The Shops at Wailea, Lineage Maui is offering a Thanksgiving Day special menu featuring four courses including:
- Corn Chowder with Lopez Farm Pancetta and Potatoes
Root Vegetable Salad with Persimmon and Plum Vinaigrette
Lineage Fried Chicken with Lilikoi Cranberry Compote, served alongside:
Smashed Purple Sweet Potato with Coconut Crema
Local Green Beans with Sweet Soy and Garlic
Sticky Rice Stuffing with Local Mushrooms and Chestnuts
Spiced Kabocha Cake with Citrus Cream and Candied Ginger
Two seatings will be available on Thanksgiving Day, at 4:30 and 7 p.m.
The Thanksgiving meal is priced at $75 for adults and $35 for keiki 12 and under.
Reservations are encouraged, and can be made by calling the restaurant at (808) 879-8800 or visiting OpenTable.com.
Breakfast service and a traditional dinner are being prepared at Longhi’s at The Shops at Wailea on Thanksgiving Day,
Longhi’s will offer their traditional breakfast service from 8-11 a.m., and dinner from noon to 8 p.m., including a special Thanksgiving offering including:
- Roasted Free Range Turkey
- Homemade Bread Stuffing
- Classic Mashed Potatoes
- Maple Glazed Sweet Potatoes
- Green Beans
- Home Style Gravy
- Cranberry & Orange Relish
- Slice of Pumpkin Pie
Longhi’s Thanksgiving dinner is priced at $49.95 for adults and $19.95 for children 10 and under. Reservations are recommended, and can be made by calling the restaurant at (808) 891-8883.
At Lahaina Gateway, Moku Roots will offer their Vegan Thanksgiving special from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Their Thanksgiving plate is priced at $22 and includes:
- Mac & Cheeze
Mashed Potatoes with Gravy
Sweet Potato Casserole
Stuffing with Cranberry Sauce
Green Bean Casserole
Turkey-style Oyster Mushrooms with Gravy or Seitan “roast”
Whole pumpkin pies and Thanksgiving side dishes (four servings) are also available for pre-sale. Pre-sale orders can be placed by calling the restaurant at (808) 214-5106.