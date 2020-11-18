Hawaiʻi Taro Farm, LLC and its farmers are seeking to promote rural farming prosperity and job creation in the new economy through engagement with the community and the innovative use of energy conservation and technology.

This initiative is designed to have a beneficial social, business, economic and community impact for the County of Maui and Hawaiʻi.

Bobby Pahia, Chief Executive Officer of Hawaiʻi Taro Farm, LLC, expressed his view concerning the partnership that “farmers are directly benefiting from the fiscal sponsorship by accessing funding to assist with economic recovery from the results of the pandemic. Our partnership with Maui United Way is a perfect fit to undergird and secure our community.”

He also announced the appointment of Annie M. Alvarado as its Executive Director.

The Farm practices regenerative and conventional farming with great interest in supporting food security and food sovereignty for Maui, and Hawaiʻi. The Farm is seizing on innovative ideas to substantially diminish Maui’s dependence on external food supply for the community. The Farm is further strengthening the farm model of community involvement and increasing business and social opportunity for residents. Emphasis is on providing fresh food production, high-quality produce, protein and value-added products for community, schools and various markets.

“At Maui United Way, we strive to find ways of providing a hand up to our community in our three areas of focus: Economic Mobility, Health, and Education. By working as a fiscal sponsor for Hawaiʻi Taro Farm LLC, we are able to touch all three as we work towards a food secure Maui,” said Nicholas Winfrey, President/CPO of Maui United Way