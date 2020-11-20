Maui Thanksgiving Giveaway Final Pickup on Monday, Nov. 23

November 20, 2020, 11:58 AM HST · Updated November 20, 11:58 AM
1 Comment
A final pickup date has been scheduled for Thanksgiving giveaway recipients who have received assistance through the Hawaiʻi Emergency Laulima Partnership program.

Voucher holders who have not yet turned them in can still receive a box of frozen turkey and fixings during a final pickup opportunity from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the War Memorial Gymnasium parking lot.

The Monday pickup is the final opportunity for recipients who did not turn in their vouchers on Nov. 19 or Nov. 20. This is not a food distribution for the general public.

For pickup at the War Memorial Gymnasium parking lot, motorists are asked to turn right only from Kanaloa Avenue onto Halia Nakoa Street. (A left turn will not be permitted from Kanaloa Avenue onto Haliʻa Nakoa Street.)

The Thanksgiving giveaway program is provided by the County of Maui in partnership with Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. MEO has administered the HELP program.

For questions, call the Office of the Mayor at 270-7855. Do not call MEO.

