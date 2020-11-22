+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Alaska Airlines pledged to plant nearly 900 trees as part of its commitment to supporting Hawai’i Tourism Authority’s “Mālama Hawai‘i” initiative. In partnership with the Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative, Alaska Airlines will also plant one tree for every flight it will fly to the Hawaiian Islands until the end of the year.

According to HLRI, planting native endemic trees help reforest lands in Hawai’i that have been decimated by livestock and commercialization. Native Hawaiian birds, insects and wildlife also benefit from these forests, as well as the environment.

“Travel has fundamentally changed, and travelers have become aware of their personal impact on the places they visit now more than ever,” said Jeffrey Dunster, HLRI co-founder and executive director. “By planting an Alaska Airlines Legacy Tree and helping to offset your carbon footprint during your stay in Hawaiʻi, you’ll be making a difference for our island home — and the only footprint you’ll leave behind will be left in the sand of our beautiful beaches.”

Visitors are recommended to strengthen their connection to Hawaiʻi by experiencing its natural beauty and learning from its residents — all while helping regenerate the destination.

“As we welcome visitors back to Hawaiʻi, we want to support awareness of mindful travel to the Islands—both in the air and on the ground,” said Daniel Chun, Alaska’s director of sales, community and public relations for Hawaiʻi, who is also a Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority board member.

“Alaska has always taken great pride in being responsible stewards of the places we fly, and we hope our guests take pride in this, too. We’re excited to support Mālama Hawaiʻi, as it provides a way for our guests to partner with local residents and organizations to help strengthen the communities they visit.”

Alaska Airlines is encouraging guests to experience the Islands on a deeper level with a greater emphasis on connecting with the community and culture. The effort is also aimed leaving Hawaiʻi better than when they arrived — and help preserve it for the future.