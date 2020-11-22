Kamehameha Schools Maui is partnering with local farmers to provide meals to its students and families through an ʻohana meal program.

In the last two months, through its E Pū Paʻakai Kākou program, the school has provided more than 1,800 meals to KSM families at drive-through distributions at its Pukalani campus.

Most of the ingredients used in the meals are purchased from Maui farmers, with each meal containing enough food for a family of four.

“I feel like it’s a great opportunity for myself, as a Hawaiian, and also to be involved in supporting local produce, supporting our local farmers,” said KSM Food Services Manager Bonny Davis. “Sharing what we have is the Hawaiian culture and that’s what we strive to do every day.”

As part of KSM’s sustainability plan, the school partners with farmers to purchase more locally grown products. A recent ʻohana meal featured lūʻau stew, ‘uala salad, ʻulu bread pudding, star fruit, persimmon and poi made on campus.

“When I heard about what the school was doing for us, I jumped on it and was really excited because I know that it’s going to be a hot meal, it’s going to be delivered with a lot of love, and it’s just such a blessing to us,” said KSM parent Linda Ayau.

Families and farmers say they are thankful for the opportunity the program has provided especially during financially difficult times.