The annual Kōkua 4 A Cause fundraiser for breast cancer or K4C concludes this weekend, but there’s still time to help.

Organizers encourage participation by giving the gift of early detection.

“Breast cancer continues to be the prevailing cause of cancer deaths in Hawaiʻi. Studies show that one in every eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer. That is one in every eight of our mothers, daughters, sisters, or friends. So many of us has or knows someone who has been touched by breast cancer,” organizers said.

The Maui Health Foundation continues to provide uninsured and underinsured women of Maui with screenings and biopsies throughout the year. “We realize that while our focus is on the current pandemic, breast cancer does not take a break, and neither should we,” according to the Foundation.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Since 2005, Maui Health Foundation has helped more than 1,000 women on Maui providing more than $354,000 in breast cancer screenings. Unlike many other fundraisers, K4C donations stay on Maui.

For every $200 raised by Kokua 4 A Cause, the Foundation is able to fund a mammogram for a woman in need.

Visit https://www.mauihealth.org/kokua/ to learn more.