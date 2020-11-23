+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

A team of eight officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement conducted a law enforcement operation on Sunday night at Puʻu Ōlaʻi “Little Beach” in Mākena State Park on Maui.

“For many years, the beach has been the site of large Sunday night parties and drum circles, where alcohol and drug use, public nudity, and littering have been chronic problems,” said officials with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Officers cited one woman for having alcohol in a state park and warned others about COVID-19 rules.

The department reports that many of the beach goers were not physically distancing or wear masks when close to others.

Officials say last night’s operation is part of a continued push to stop law breaking at the location.