The Shops at Wailea is among the shopping centers around Maui that are offering Black Friday Deals. The center has provided a run-down of sales and promotions for the holiday sales event on Nov. 27, 2020. Promotions include the following:

• Banana Republic’s Black Friday promotion runs through Nov. 28, offering 50% off of everything in the store.

• Volcom will feature a Black Friday sale of 40% off regular-priced merchandise and 50% off all markdowns.

• Billabong will offer “buy one get one” on select items on Black Friday

• Honolua Surf Co. offering buy one, get one half price on select retail items through Black Friday

• Cos Bar’s Black Friday promotion runs through Nov. 30, offering a $40 gift card for every $200 spent.

• Enchantress Gallery will celebrate Black Friday with savings on some favorite local brands including: 50% off dreamcatchers and leather bracelets and 25% off handbags from Basecamp10 Hawaiʻi; 20% off Bootzie Tropical Perfume Oils and Sanctuary by Bootzie Jewelry; 20% off Tutu’s Pantry items. Healthy refreshments will be served by 808 Elixirs from 1-5 p.m. The first 10 shoppers will also receive a gift bag of goodies.

• Lineage is offering a gift card promotion, offering $20 with every $100 gift card purchase

• Cariloha will celebrate Black Friday with 30% off storewide

• Lululemon will offer various markdowns storewide

• Rip Curl will offer various markdowns storewide

• Sunglass Hut will celebrate Black Friday with 30% off storewide, excluding Michael Kors and Chanel styles

• Whaler’s General Store is offering 50% off all souvenir items