Black Friday Deals at The Shops at Wailea

November 24, 2020, 8:22 AM HST · Updated November 24, 8:22 AM
PC: courtesy The Shops at Wailea.

The Shops at Wailea is among the shopping centers around Maui that are offering Black Friday Deals.  The center has provided a run-down of sales and promotions for the holiday sales event on Nov. 27, 2020.  Promotions include the following:

Banana Republic’s Black Friday promotion runs through Nov. 28, offering 50% off of everything in the store.

Volcom will feature a Black Friday sale of 40% off regular-priced merchandise and 50% off all markdowns.

Billabong will offer “buy one get one” on select items on Black Friday

Honolua Surf Co. offering buy one, get one half price on select retail items through Black Friday

Cos Bar’s Black Friday promotion runs through Nov. 30, offering a $40 gift card for every $200 spent.

Enchantress Gallery will celebrate Black Friday with savings on some favorite local brands including: 50% off dreamcatchers and leather bracelets and 25% off handbags from Basecamp10 Hawaiʻi; 20% off Bootzie Tropical Perfume Oils and Sanctuary by Bootzie Jewelry; 20% off Tutu’s Pantry items.  Healthy refreshments will be served by 808 Elixirs from 1-5 p.m.  The first 10 shoppers will also receive a gift bag of goodies.

Lineage is offering a gift card promotion, offering $20 with every $100 gift card purchase

Cariloha will celebrate Black Friday with 30% off storewide

Lululemon will offer various markdowns storewide

Rip Curl will offer various markdowns storewide

Sunglass Hut will celebrate Black Friday with 30% off storewide, excluding Michael Kors and Chanel styles

Whaler’s General Store is offering 50% off all souvenir items

