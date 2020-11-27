Man Arrested for Alleged Second Degree Attempted Murder of Off-Duty Maui Police Officer

November 27, 2020, 3:44 PM HST · Updated November 27, 3:44 PM
0 Comments
×

Maui police arrested a Wailuku man for his alleged involvement in an assault against an off-duty police officer that resulted in life-threatening injuries.

Kīhei patrol officers responded to a report of an assault-type case fronting an establishment in Kīhei at 12:54 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Upon arrival, they observed the victim to be an off-duty Maui Police Department officer.  The off-duty officer was transported by medics to Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

At 10:11 a.m., detectives arrested 28 year-old Tomasi Caones-Paahana of Wailuku and charged him with second degree attempted murder.  He was is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Print

Share this Article

    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing