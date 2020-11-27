Maui police arrested a Wailuku man for his alleged involvement in an assault against an off-duty police officer that resulted in life-threatening injuries.

Kīhei patrol officers responded to a report of an assault-type case fronting an establishment in Kīhei at 12:54 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Upon arrival, they observed the victim to be an off-duty Maui Police Department officer. The off-duty officer was transported by medics to Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

At 10:11 a.m., detectives arrested 28 year-old Tomasi Caones-Paahana of Wailuku and charged him with second degree attempted murder. He was is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing.